Crash on I-75 leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.

The crash happened around 10:00 PM Friday night on I-75 near mile marker 111.

Police say that a semi-truck and a pickup truck were involved in a crash that left the driver of the pickup truck with life-threatening injuries.

We’re told slick roads contributed to the accident and no criminal charges are being filed.

We are working to get more details about this crash, and will keep you updated on air and online as we know more.

