EKU beats Stetson, takes No. 1 spot in ASUN

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday EKU (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) wrapped a homestand with an 85-70 win over Stetson (10-7, 5-1 ASUN), the top team in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Colonels WIN again! Now, EKU is in first place in the ASUN!#3KU #MostExciting40MinutesInSports pic.twitter.com/PyK5lSkKyx — EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) January 14, 2023

Junior forward Michael Moreno led all scorers with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds. Moreno scored 21 against Stetson last season as well. In total, five Colonels scored in double-figures, shooting 47% from the field. EKU’s bench gave them 24 points.

The win marked four straight for Coach A.W. Hamilton and the team.

Eastern goes on the road for a 2-game stretch in Tennesee-- at Lipscomb on Thursday at 8:00 P.M. and at Austin Peay on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.