EKU beats Stetson, takes No. 1 spot in ASUN

Saturday EKU (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) wrapped a homestand with an 85-70 win over Stetson (10-7, 5-1 ASUN), the top team in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
EKU's Darden Kapiti with a big first half dunk vs. Stetson
EKU's Darden Kapiti with a big first half dunk vs. Stetson(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday EKU (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) wrapped a homestand with an 85-70 win over Stetson (10-7, 5-1 ASUN), the top team in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Junior forward Michael Moreno led all scorers with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds. Moreno scored 21 against Stetson last season as well. In total, five Colonels scored in double-figures, shooting 47% from the field. EKU’s bench gave them 24 points.

The win marked four straight for Coach A.W. Hamilton and the team.

Eastern goes on the road for a 2-game stretch in Tennesee-- at Lipscomb on Thursday at 8:00 P.M. and at Austin Peay on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
ROCKY TOPPED: Kentucky upsets No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville
Chrysti Noble picked up win number 600.
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Friday high school boys’ and girls’ basketball highlights
Jamarion Wilcox, a 4-star running back out of Douglasville, Ga., has signed with UK.
Jamarion Wilcox signs with UK