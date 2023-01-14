FCPS and First 5 Lex host Free Fun Day at Explorium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) and First 5 Lex hosted an event on Saturday at the Explorium where kids from ages five and under could come to read, talk, play and sing together.

“We are not originally from here in Lexington, but I am so thankful that we moved here to raise our kids because there has been so many resources available between our amazing libraries, the First 5 Lex and all that they offer,” says Jessica Belt, the parent of a participating child. “We’re just so thankful that we have a community that supports our children to read, talk and play together.”

At this event, children’s author, musician and storyteller John Archambault sang with the kids. He encouraged and reminded them how much fun reading can be.

“I just think it is so important, especially these days, to get parents and families involved,” says Archambault. “This whole campaign - read, talk, sing and play - is that language is what unites us. It bonds the human family, stories poems and songs.”

With Fayette County reaching their lowest readiness scores since 2014 at 42% this past school year, FCPS and First 5 Lex are making it a priority to engage parents in the community to recognize how important these skills of reading, talking and playing are before their children’s kindergarten years.

“We just want to share that excitement. We want to share read, talk and play because really and truly, birth to five is such a critical time for young children,” says Dr. Whitney Stevenson, Director of Early Childhood for FCPS. “And as a community here in Fayette County, if we can all come together as the school system, businesses and families, and really begin to promote that and engage with our young children. The future is extremely bright for all students here that will be coming to Fayette County schools.”

