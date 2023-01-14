First responders win $1 million lottery raffle after purchasing ticket at CVS

Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s...
Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By David Hylton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia couple has started the new year catching a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

Mechelle and Michael Anderson, who worked together as firefighters in Richmond, won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

WWBT reports Michael Anderson bought the ticket at a CVS store in Henrico. The winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1.

“I had to look at it like 500 times,” Michael Anderson said.

Mechelle Anderson is retired, while Michael Anderson is still a firefighter.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the raffle also produced four other $1 million winning tickets purchased around the state and seven $100,000 tickets.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night

Latest News

Billie Davis is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old IU student because of her race.
Police: Woman arrested for stabbing Indiana University student in racially-motivated attack
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home
Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured