Former UK coaches and athletes donate equipment to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flood

Equipment donated after flood
Equipment donated after flood(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An overflow of supplies filled The Forum in Hazard, all collected in Lexington from baseball and softball teams across the Southeast.

“They shipped some stuff in there. I brought stuff from UK, and then from friends that just had extra gear,” former UK Baseball coach Keith Madison said.

They collected equipment for almost six months after seeing how much the flood impacted Eastern Kentuckians.

“When you see it in person, it makes you wanna help more. I saw it on TV and I was inspired to help, but then when you meet the people who have been effected and you see it, then you wanna help more,” Keith Madison said.

Giving back is in the DNA of former players and coaches that were cheered on while at the University of Kentucky.

“We’ve been given a platform where we’ve been able to play at UK, our state college, you know. So, it just kind of gives us a platform, and with that comes responsibility to kind of give back to your communities,” former UK Softball player Emily Gaines said.

Each bat and glove is a gift cherished by Eastern Kentuckians who love the sport.

“To recognize them and bring this equipment right before the season starts, it’s big for our communities,” Perry County Central baseball assistant coach Johnny Wooton said.

Now players at each level will be more prepared to hit the diamond this Spring.

