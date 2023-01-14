Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted living facility has been found safe, police have confirmed.(Storyblocks)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located.

One victim was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and has been released. The second victim was transported to the University of Kentucky with serious injuries.

His condition is currently unknown.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

We will update with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

Latest News

Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
Crash on I-75 leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
Greenhouse 17 is a group working to end intimate partner abuse in Lexington, Ky. and...
Greenhouse 17 partnering with Fayette Circuit Clerk to help domestic violence victims
Aiden Hensley
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year
PETITION
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate