Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located.

One victim was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and has been released. The second victim was transported to the University of Kentucky with serious injuries.

His condition is currently unknown.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

We will update with more information when it becomes available.

