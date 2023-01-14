Jamarion Wilcox signs with UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jamarion Wilcox, ranked the No. 9 running back nationally, has signed with UK.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound player out of Douglasville, Ga. rushed for 2,382 all-purpose yards last season at South Palding High School.

Wilcox rushed for 2,059 yards on 229 carries and scored 30 touchdowns in 12 games. Wilcox finished with 4,119 yards and 58 scores for his career.

“We are very excited to sign Jamarion,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “He has the speed, strength and acceleration to make a big impact in this league. He’s a home run back.”

