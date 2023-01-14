Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking Two Rain Makers Next Week
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend.
Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
Highs warm from the 40s on Sunday to the 60s by late next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
