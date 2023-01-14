Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend.

Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.

Keeping an eye on two rain makers next week. (WKYT)

Highs warm from the 40s on Sunday to the 60s by late next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

