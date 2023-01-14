ROCKY TOPPED: Kentucky upsets No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville

The Kentucky men’s basketball team (11-6, 2-3 SEC) pulled off a 63-56 upset over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) in Knoxville on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid.
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky, coming off the bench to give the Cats 18 points, four rebounds and an assist. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe got back on track with another double-double, adding 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with an assist and a steal. Senior guard CJ Fredrick also scored in double-figures, giving UK 13 points an assist and two boards.

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler (shoulder) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins were out for this game with injuries.

Tennessee opened the game on an 8-0 run, but then UK went on an 10-0 run of their own to take the first lead of the game at the 12:17 mark. The Cats ended the first half on a 12-2 run with a 33-26 halftime lead in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Free throws were the name of the game for the Wildcats going 20-23 from the line (88%).

Despite turning the ball over 19 times to Tennessee’s 11, the Cats dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Vols 43-23. Tennessee had just four offensive rebounds.

The last time UK had a road win against a top five team in the SEC was back in 2003 at Florida.

UK hosts Georgia on Tuesday inside Rupp Arena. Tip-off set for 9:00 P.M. eastern on ESPN.

