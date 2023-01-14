Tennessee retires Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - During the Kentucky-Tennessee men’s basketball game, the Volunteers retired just their fifth men’s basketball jersey--this time #5 belonging to Maysville-native Chris Lofton.

“Words can’t describe it. Just happy to be here. You know, Vol nation, my family, friends, old teammates from college and high school-- just the support I’ve had, it’s special,” Lofton told WKYT.

Lofton is the SEC’s all-time leading 3-point shooter and played for the Vols from 2004 to 2008.

His jersey now hangs inside Thompson-Boling Arena alongside Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld, Allan Houston and Dale Ellis.

The Mason County alum was the 2007 SEC Player of the Year and earned All-American honors three times.

Lofton beat cancer between his junior and senior years in Knoxville, coming back to be a member of the 2008 Wooden All-America Team.

