Tennessee retires Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey

During the Kentucky-Tennessee men’s basketball game, the Volunteers retired just their fifth men’s basketball jersey--this time #5 belonging to Maysville-native Chris Lofton.
Former Tennessee player Chris Lofton acknowledges fans during halftime of an NCAA college...
Former Tennessee player Chris Lofton acknowledges fans during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Kentucky where his number was retired, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - During the Kentucky-Tennessee men’s basketball game, the Volunteers retired just their fifth men’s basketball jersey--this time #5 belonging to Maysville-native Chris Lofton.

“Words can’t describe it. Just happy to be here. You know, Vol nation, my family, friends, old teammates from college and high school-- just the support I’ve had, it’s special,” Lofton told WKYT.

Lofton is the SEC’s all-time leading 3-point shooter and played for the Vols from 2004 to 2008.

His jersey now hangs inside Thompson-Boling Arena alongside Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld, Allan Houston and Dale Ellis.

The Mason County alum was the 2007 SEC Player of the Year and earned All-American honors three times.

Lofton beat cancer between his junior and senior years in Knoxville, coming back to be a member of the 2008 Wooden All-America Team.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

EKU's Darden Kapiti with a big first half dunk vs. Stetson
EKU beats Stetson, takes No. 1 spot in ASUN
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
ROCKY TOPPED: Kentucky upsets No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville
Chrysti Noble picked up win number 600.
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Friday high school boys’ and girls’ basketball highlights