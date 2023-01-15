Fayette County Democratic Party has MLK Weekend Clothing Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Martin Luther King had a dream, and it’s hard to achieve your dream if you don’t have a coat,” said Karen Summers, Chair of the Fayette County Democratic Party (FCDP).

The FCDP is hosting their annual clothing drive, and it’s no coincidence that it’s being held on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

“It’s Martin Luther King,” said Summers. “This is to help everybody. That’s what he wanted, everybody. It’s a day of service and this is one of our things we do of service.”

Summers said that this clothing drive is also a great way to bring people in the community together.

“The other thing is, this is diverse times. It’s nice to see the love and the community of people bringing stuff out,” said Summers. “We’ve had people come out yesterday. They are still coming in, bringing in tons of things, and it shows you how nice the people of Lexington are.”

The FCDP is aiming to help those in need with this clothing drive, regardless of anyone’s background or beliefs.

“We’re trying to help everybody, not just people that are rich, or look like us or don’t look like us,” said Summers. “We’re trying to reach out to show what we believe in, and that means helping everybody in the community no matter who they vote for or what they do. This is just one way we can do that.”

The drive is collecting lightly used or new coats and clothes, along with many toiletry items such as toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, and many more.

“Anything that you think someone could use, bring it on down and we’ll find a good place for it,” Summers said.

The clothing drive will also continue tomorrow, Monday January 16th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the FCDP Headquarters in Lexington. You can find more information on FCDP’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.