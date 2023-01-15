Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington.
It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane.
Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building.
They say a resident attempted to put it out. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
