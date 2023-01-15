Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

Fire at apartment building in Lexington
Fire at apartment building in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane.

Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building.

They say a resident attempted to put it out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

Bryan station high school hosted the Kentucky high school invitational dive meet and with the...
High school dive meet raising money for Lexington nonprofit
Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says pregnant mothers can get the vaccine during the first or third...
UK researchers: COVID vaccine benefits pregnant mothers and newborns
Lexington Police investigate a shooting Saturday night.
Woman injured in Lexington shooting
Former players from the old Dunbar High School were on hand to celebrate the gym's designation...
Old Dunbar gym hosts first high school game in 55 years, named “Glory Road” landmark