Former state representative Charles Booker appointed to Beshear Administration

In a release on Friday, Governor Beshear announced several appointments within his...
In a release on Friday, Governor Beshear announced several appointments within his administration, including Charles Booker as Head of The Governor’s Office of Faith-based Initiatives and Community Involvement.(wbko)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After a failed campaign for the US Senate against Senator Rand Paul, former State Representative Charles Booker said that his work isn’t over.

“Just know, I ain’t ever quitting,” said Booker.

Booker received the endorsement of Governor Andy Beshear for the US Senate race. Governor Beshear said in part: “Kentuckians deserve a Senator who understands the power of our common bonds and knows that we are stronger when we stand together.”

“We are going to make noise for the Commonwealth of Kentucky right now,” said Booker. “If you believe that Kentucky is worth fighting for, make some noise. That’s right. If you believe our lives are worth fighting for, make some noise. This is the Kentucky I know.”

In a release on Friday, Governor Beshear announced several appointments within his administration, including Charles Booker as Head of The Governor’s Office of Faith-based Initiatives and Community Involvement.

Booker responded to the appointment in a statement: “I am honored to join Governor Beshear and his administration and inspired to take on this opportunity to continue to serve the people of Kentucky.” He took to social media later, saying in part: “Kentucky, I love you. I am honored to continue my service to you. Onward.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky criticized the appointment, saying: “Charles Booker lost to Rand Paul because he doesn’t represent Kentucky’s values. Apparently, Andy thinks he does.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Lexington Police investigate a shooting Saturday night.
Woman injured in Lexington shooting
A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday.
Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
Bryan station high school hosted the Kentucky high school invitational dive meet and with the...
High school dive meet raising money for Lexington nonprofit
Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says pregnant mothers can get the vaccine during the first or third...
UK researchers: COVID vaccine benefits pregnant mothers and newborns