High school dive meet raising money for Lexington nonprofit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nonprofit, Believing in Forever Inc. just finished their youth coat drive.

Bryan station high school hosted the Kentucky high school invitational dive meet and with the help of schools across the Commonwealth, they’re making waves of change.

Students are making a splash in the community.

Jeff Vanderhorst is on the dive team at Lexington Catholic.

He said working with his team and others in his school made him excited.

“Everyone kind of hopped on board. It helped towards a cause, and it really brought a lot of my friends in the community closer together. Especially the dive team. We all got to get together and raise these funds. It was a really good time,” Vanderhorst said.

The Kentucky High School Invitational is making an impact in and out of the water.

More than 25 teams across the state came to the meet, hoping to help more students just like them.

So far, they’ve raised over 600 dollars for the nonprofit Believing in Forever.

It’s an organization Devine Carama said, focuses on mentoring and community service.

“One thing about our youth is that we keep telling them they’re the leaders of the future. In reality, they’re the leaders of now.” Carama said.

This is just one example of them embracing that leadership and creating a wave of change.

“It made me realize I had more of an impact than I actually thought I have, and I can go out and help in any way I can,” Vanderhorst said.

Carama said this is a part of their initiative.

Not only are the students learning by fundraising and community service, but they’re also helping organizations reach their goals.

“It’s about letting them know, not one organization or one person can do everything, but if we all come together, you’ll get a lot done. That’s how we’ve been able to sustain ourselves through the last decade. It’s partnerships like this,” Carama said.

At the end of the day, it’s not about how high you score, but how big of a splash you can make on the community.

Devine Carama tells us they’ll be making the most of all the money made by these schools.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.