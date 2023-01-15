Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.

Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the frequent objections and proposals from Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

But minority caucus chair Reginald Thomas of Lexington asks tough questions and raises other perspectives in the halls of Frankfort and somehow keeps friends on both sides of the aisle.

Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird had a quarter of a century’s worth of experience in the office when she became Lexington’s top prosecutor a few weeks ago.

She made history as the first African American female to ever hold the position.

Baird has a broad understanding of law enforcement and its complex role in the community because she’s immersed in it.

She’s tried more than two dozen homicide cases, but she’s also looked for solutions to crime beyond the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.