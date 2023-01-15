KSP investigates fatal crash in Knox County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Knox County.

On Saturday, at around 6:30 PM, KSP Post 10 received a call regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on KY 3439.

A pickup truck, traveling north on KY 3439, collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the roadway. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Brandon Warren.

Warren was transported to the Barbourville ARH Hospital for his injuries. He was pronounced dead at approximately 7:35 PM by the Knox County Deputy Coroner.

KSP is continuing the investigation.

