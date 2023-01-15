KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear, especially near the Virginia border and in higher elevations.

“Along the Virginia border there, Letcher County, parts of Knott County, and the side of Pike County that’s closer to the Dorton area, so those crews, you know, were out longer and they had more a significant amount of snowfall,” said KYTC District 12 PIO Shantana Woodward.

On Saturday, roads were mostly clear, but, with temperatures dropping into the low-20s overnight, a refreeze is very likely.

“Tonight, with the drop in the weather and in the temperature, black ice will become an issue,” said Woodward.

Because of the freeze and thaw cycle the region has seen in the past month, Woodward also added rockslides could become more common.

On Friday, KYTC crews worked around 12 hours clearing a rockslide on Town Mountain Road in Pikeville.

“Honestly, we don’t know where that’s going to happen, it just happens,” said Woodward. “Then our number one priority is when it does is to get out there and make the roads safe for the traveling public.”

Woodward added folks should always drive slower on wet or icy roads and know their surroundings while driving.

You can visit transportation.ky.gov or call your local district office to report hazardous road conditions.

