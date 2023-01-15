Prestonsburg Police Department warns of phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam is going around and the Prestonsburg Police Department wants to make you aware.

Officials said someone is spoofing the 911 communications number and claiming they have a warrant for your arrest.

The number shows up as (606) 886-1010.

They warned the scammer is trying to get your personal information.

Prestonsburg Police wanted to remind everyone they will never contact you by phone in the case of a warrant, and you should never give away personal information.

