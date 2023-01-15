Transy rallies past Anderson, Georgetown slams Shawnee St.

Pioneers now 8-7 (5-3); Tigers improve to 16-3 (10-3)
Transy knocked off Anderson on Saturday, while Georgetown College took care of Shawnee State.
Transy knocked off Anderson on Saturday, while Georgetown College took care of Shawnee State.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transy rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to knock off Anderson on Saturday, 87-84.

The Pioneers (8-7, 5-3) trailed 53-42 with 15:29 left, before a Matthew Teague layup put Transy up 64-63 with 8:04 remaining.

Colby Napier led the winners with 27 points. Teague finished with 15.

Over in Georgetown, five Tigers scored in double-figures to pace the home team to an 80-66 win over Shawnee State.

Tae Dozier led the Tigers with 21 points. Cam Brooks-Harris chipped in 15. Tommy Thomas scored 15 points off the bench for Georgetown (16-3, 10-3).

