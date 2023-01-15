Transy rallies past Anderson, Georgetown slams Shawnee St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transy rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to knock off Anderson on Saturday, 87-84.

The Pioneers (8-7, 5-3) trailed 53-42 with 15:29 left, before a Matthew Teague layup put Transy up 64-63 with 8:04 remaining.

Colby Napier led the winners with 27 points. Teague finished with 15.

Over in Georgetown, five Tigers scored in double-figures to pace the home team to an 80-66 win over Shawnee State.

Tae Dozier led the Tigers with 21 points. Cam Brooks-Harris chipped in 15. Tommy Thomas scored 15 points off the bench for Georgetown (16-3, 10-3).

