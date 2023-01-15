UK researchers: COVID vaccine benefits pregnant mothers and newborns

Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says pregnant mothers can get the vaccine during the first or third...
Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says pregnant mothers can get the vaccine during the first or third trimester.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are revealing their findings of a study on COVID vaccination. They tracked 120 expecting mothers, in partnership with the Oregon Health & Science University.

Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says there has been concern among pregnant women around COVID vaccines, since they were not included in clinical trials. But she points out that there is a precedent to vaccinating this population.

“We actually have a very rich tradition of vaccinating women against infectious diseases during pregnancy,” said Messaoudi, who serves as chair for the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics. “Everyone gets a pertussis (whooping cough) booster during the third trimester.”

So Messaoudi and her team at UK produced a study on the effects that the COVID vaccine has on pregnant mothers.

“It allowed us to look at the maternal antibodies not only in the mother’s circulation by looking at mom’s blood,” Messaoudi said. “But also, how many of the maternal antibodies have actually crossed the placenta into the baby.”

Messaoudi says they found that the vaccine in mothers is passively transferred to the fetus in utero. She says additional doses only provided a greater outcome.

“Getting the booster just tremendously increased the levels of antibodies,” said Messaoudi.

She says newborns could also get antibodies, to a lesser extent, through breastfeeding.

Messaoudi says it’s important for pregnant women to get as they are in a state of immunosuppression. She also sees it as an opportunity for newborns to have protection against COVID, that they can’t otherwise receive.

“We just lived through a time where our hospitals were overrun with babies with RSV,” Messaoudi said. “It’s a very vulnerable age. So we should do everything in our power to protect them.”

To read more about the study, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

Bryan station high school hosted the Kentucky high school invitational dive meet and with the...
High school dive meet raising money for Lexington nonprofit
Fire at apartment building in Lexington
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
Lexington Police investigate a shooting Saturday night.
Woman injured in Lexington shooting
Former players from the old Dunbar High School were on hand to celebrate the gym's designation...
Old Dunbar gym hosts first high school game in 55 years, named “Glory Road” landmark