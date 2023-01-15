Woman injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

LPD says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.

Officers say there was some type of disturbance between two people when shots rang out.

A woman was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police tell WKYT the suspected shooter is in custody.

