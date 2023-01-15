Woman injured in Lexington shooting
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.
LPD says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
Officers say there was some type of disturbance between two people when shots rang out.
A woman was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lexington Police tell WKYT the suspected shooter is in custody.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.