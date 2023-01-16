29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, a message of unity was put on display in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about a vision of equality in America. The 29th annual Unity Breakfast brought different members of the community together under that one common idea.

“It’s always a sold-out affair, and it shows that our community wants to be a part of making our city a better place,” said the 2023 Unity Breakfast Chair, Mario J. Radford.

For the last two years, the unity breakfast had to be held virtually because of the pandemic.

This year, officials say being able to be together again emphasized the unity that the breakfast stands for.

“The whole premise of what we do is unity and uniting, and to see so many people from the community, civic leaders and community people and different ones coming together for the common theme of unity and uniting this city together has been a great site to see,” said Radford.

Radford says this event has a track record of bringing together people from all different backgrounds in Lexington, and doing that with a common goal in mind can help realize the dream Dr. King had all those years ago.

“I think it’s sometimes words that we say, but sometimes when we come together, and you look across the room or look across your table and see people who don’t look exactly like you, whether that be through political views, or whether that be racial differences, or religious differences, to be able to come together and sit together at the table of brotherhood. To be able to say, even though we may not agree on everything, what can we unite on so that we can make this better; our city better, our community better and our world a better place,” said Radford.

