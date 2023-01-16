Breathitt County man charged with murder

Berry Johnson
Berry Johnson(Breathitt County Sheriff's Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he shot and killed his wife.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning.

Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide.

Johnson is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, falsely reporting an incident and wanton endangerment.

The 62-year-old suspect was booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail around 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Washington is charged with first degree assault.
Man arrested after Lexington shooting
Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN.
Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest

Latest News

CHARLES BOOKER APPOINTED TO BESHEAR ADMINISTRATION
WATCH | CHARLES BOOKER APPOINTED TO BESHEAR ADMINISTRATION
Boxes of donations to FCDP clothing drive.
Fayette County Democratic Party has MLK Weekend Clothing Drive
On Saturday, at around 6:30 PM, KSP Post 10 received a call regarding a vehicle collision...
KSP investigates fatal crash in Knox County
Scam
Prestonsburg Police Department warns of phone scam