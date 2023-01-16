Breathitt County man charged with murder

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he shot and killed his wife.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning.

Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide.

Johnson is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, falsely reporting an incident and wanton endangerment.

The 62-year-old suspect was booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail around 6:30 p.m.

