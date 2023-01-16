Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Several Systems Rolling Through

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this day we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, we are tracking the first in a series of storm systems into Kentucky. This busy pattern likely means a lot of precipitation over the next few weeks and I do expect some of it to be in winter form.

Let’s kick things off with what’s cranking out there today. Clouds are thickening from west to east with showers working into the west. These will overspread the state this evening with a rumble of thunder trying to get into the mix. This is a quick hitting system that should exit the state early Tuesday.

Temps behind this system actually come up for Tuesday and Wednesday as we await the arrival of the next storm system. This one is a little stronger and should bring more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms in here from late Wednesday through Thursday. That will be followed up by another system over the weekend and early next week. This one may be farther south and give us a better shot at some winter weather.

