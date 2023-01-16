Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.

The first wave arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday.

The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.

We’ll dry out late week into the weekend.

I’m expecting the next weather maker to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.