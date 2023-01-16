Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week
Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.

The first wave arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday.

The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.

We’ll dry out late week into the weekend.

I’m expecting the next weather maker to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

