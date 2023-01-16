Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy look to the new week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A round of showers will cruise into our skies today and a few more rounds will follow.

The wetter conditions won’t show up until later today. A few showers will approach the region for the afternoon & evening hours. It shouldn’t be a total washout but it will get a lot more active. This round of rain will end by early Tuesday morning. I am thinking it looks pretty nice during the daytime hours.

Another wave of showers will move in on Wednesday evening. This will stay steady through the overnight hours and part of the day on Thursday. Just like the last round of rain, this one will feature another break. Temperatures remain above normal all week and even during the coolest parts of these days ahead.

Take care of each other!

