Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon.

The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild of two men at the University of Kentucky, Jerry Stevens and Edgar Mack.

Five decades after its inception, the Lexington MLK Day observance is one of the longest-running celebrations in the country, bringing thousands of people across the state together to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

One Lexington has asked participants to wear orange to show solidarity for victims of gun violence.

Events are free and open to the public, and organizers say each year, they try to tailor the program around cultural and current events.

UK, along with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and other sponsors, are determined to keep this tradition alive for generations to come.

Monday’s itinerary includes a freedom march that will begin at Central Bank Center at 1:00 p.m.

Following the march, a commemorative program will be held at 2:00 p.m.

The theme is a half-century of lighting candles of hope against the threat of darkness.

This year’s guest speaker is Dr. David Hall, president of the University of Virgin Islands.

The internationally renowned youth choral ensemble Uniting Voices Chicago will be the featured artists at the commemorative program.

