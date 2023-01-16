Lexington police cruiser hit by possibly stolen car

A Lexington police cruiser was hit by a possibly stolen car Monday.
A Lexington police cruiser was hit by a possibly stolen car Monday.(Pexels)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police cruiser was hit by a possibly stolen car Monday.

Monday Morning, Georgetown police alerted Lexington police about a stolen car.

Lexington police received a tip that the car may be in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road.

Police say when they arrived saw a car matching the description of the stolen car. They say the car drove off and hit a Lexington police cruiser on the way out of the mobile home park.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington is charged with first degree assault.
Man arrested after Lexington shooting
Fire at apartment building in Lexington
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
Lexington Police are investigating a crash that left I-75 shut down for hours.
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night

Latest News

29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington
29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington
Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan....
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
Paws 4 the Cause says Emmerson was adopted on Saturday
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted
$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death