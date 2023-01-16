Lexington police cruiser hit by possibly stolen car
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police cruiser was hit by a possibly stolen car Monday.
Monday Morning, Georgetown police alerted Lexington police about a stolen car.
Lexington police received a tip that the car may be in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road.
Police say when they arrived saw a car matching the description of the stolen car. They say the car drove off and hit a Lexington police cruiser on the way out of the mobile home park.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.