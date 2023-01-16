Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community discusses ways to combat hate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been vandalism and hateful posters throughout downtown Lexington.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community see things like this far too often.

It’s something Catherine Taylor, with the Lexington Pride Center, said won’t change them.

“We respect other people’s belief systems, but at the end of the day when you threaten somebody because you don’t agree with what they’re doing, that’s a problem,” Taylor said.

The Lexington Pride Center makes it a point to talk about these issues in the community.

They host a “heart to heart” where people get together to talk about things that happen, like the placement of the hateful signs in downtown Lexington.

“It’s a way of connecting with people that are going through the same things who are LGBTQIA identifying because it is scary,” they said.

They said it feels like they’re constantly on guard, never knowing what could happen next.

Things like this can happen to any minority community Taylor said, but they work to make sure everyone has a safe space to depend on.

“We all have a way of getting together as a community and talking about it and expressing our fears and concerns with one another. That really helps to release some of that fear, to know that you have your chosen family surrounding you.” Taylor said.

No one was hurt when hateful posters were put up downtown, but advocates say there is still a lot of progress that is yet to be made.

“We will stand together and protect ourselves. We won’t go back in the closet. Those years and times are gone. We are here and we are not going anywhere.” They said.

Taylor said if anyone needs help or a safe space, they can reach out to the Lexington Pride Center for resources.

