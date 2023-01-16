Montgomery Co. community celebrates MLK with Unity March

Pastor Arthur Douthitt gathered the community hand-in-hand to pray before their MLK Unity March...
Pastor Arthur Douthitt gathered the community hand-in-hand to pray before their MLK Unity March in Mount Sterling, Ky. on Sunday, January 15, 2023.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - On the day that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 94, members of the Montgomery County community came together to remember his message of racial equality and justice.

“Behold how good and pleasant it is for brethrens to dwell together in unity,” said Deacon Scott of the Evergreen Baptist Church.

As the scripture read, it was a pleasant day for the people of Montgomery County to gather. Their sabbath, on this particular weekend, held meaning beyond being a day of worship.

“This is something we look forward to, and we also look forward to change,” said Arthur Douthitt, who serves as pastor of the church.

Pastor Douthitt was among the dozens to march through Mount Sterling Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Well he has opened doors for everyone - white and black,” Douthitt said. “I realize that, and I realize that I have to keep it going because the struggle is not over.”

Douthitt says they’re taking these steps to remember the strides Dr. King made decades ago. Now that they are here, they want to keep pushing for more positive change in their community - just as Dr. King would.

“He just made a big impact on our future because if he didn’t do what he did, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Mecca Thomas, a Montgomery Co. student.

“This is a nice community, but there’s still room for growth here and across the nation,” said Douthitt.

