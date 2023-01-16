Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK & EKU place in cheer and dance

The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday.
Morehead State cheer wins 2023 title
Morehead State cheer wins 2023 title(UCA)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday.

The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.

In their division, the UK cheerleaders finished in second place.

UPike cheerleading finished sixth in the all-girl open division and EKU brought home runner-up in the small coed DI finals.

The Kentucky dance team finished sixth in the nation in the Universal Dance Association (UDA) hip hop competition and fifth in the game day portion.

