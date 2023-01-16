Police say stolen car involved in multi-county chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say.

Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver.

Police say the suspected driver had multiple warrants, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of opioids, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Lexington police say a flock camera in the area of Georgetown Road led them to Maple Grove Mobile Home Park.

Police say when they arrived saw a car matching the description of the stolen car. They say the car backed into a police cruiser, then went forward and tried to split the gap between a police cruiser and a bulldozer, sideswiping that cruiser before fleeing out onto Georgetown Rd.

A Lexington PD helicopter was in the area of Georgetown Road and continued to monitor the suspect.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Lexus Way in Georgetown. A chase ensued.

The chase went into Owenton Road. Kentucky State Police deployed spike strips on the vehicle.

Sgt. Robert Tacket of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office believes a short foot pursuit happened after the vehicle stopped.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, Glenn McCormick. Sgt. Tacket says McCormick was taken to the Grant County Hospital with minor injuries. McCormick will be transported to the Scott County Detention Center.

Sgt. Tackett says there were two females in the vehicle with warrants. They were arrested by Grant County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.