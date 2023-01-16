Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Danville.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Danville.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky are observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches.

Danville

Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center.

A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie Rogers Community Center.

“In Danville, Ky., ever since the national holiday, we have had some kind of local celebration,” said Danville Mayor James Atkins.

City and county leaders joined with children and those from all walks of life in walking from city hall to the community center, where people packed the bleachers and stood around the gymnasium floor for a program of poetry readings, music and a keynote speech from Representative Derrick Graham of Frankfort, who spoke of Danville’s history in starting Kentucky’s government to Kentucky’s history in marking unity.

“History is much closer than we think,” said Rep. Graham. “I am forever grateful we are not fighting the fight that we did centuries and decades ago. But we have our work cut out when it comes to making a more perfect Union.”

Dr. King would be in his 90s if alive today, and many say his dream has made strides, but there is a lot of work to do.

“If Dr. King were to join us today, he would probably be somewhat disappointed as we take steps forward, but we are taking two to three steps back,” said Atkins.

However, they say it’s in each of us to make a difference and to be that light in what can be a dark place.

“It’s important to get together and remember how far we’ve come, but we still have far to go,” said Boyle County Magistrate James Gray.

An MLK convocation will also take place at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Norton Center for the Arts on the Centre College campus in Danville.

