Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost Threat Before Ian’s Impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Skies are slowly clearing up from west to east this afternoon as mild winds blow. These winds are ahead of the next storm system set to bring showers and a few strong storms into the region late Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms across western and central Kentucky late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Damaging wind will be the primary threat.

Winds will be gusty ahead of this system on Wednesday, and once it goes through on Thursday. Temps spike briefly into the low and middle 60s across the central and east Thursday before cold air crashes in from the northwest. This will lead to a few flakes flying early Friday.

The next system working in from the southwest continues to bounce around on the models. This system is likely to bring rain and snow our way Sunday into Monday.

Another system follows that up a few days later into the middle of next week.

