COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - It looks like for the third year in a row, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 last year compared to more than 350,000 in 2020 and 475,000 in 2021, researchers said.

The data is still in the works of being completed, as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.

In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking up. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

