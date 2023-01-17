Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of.

“Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.

Joining the city’s own march and celebration, from Houston, Texas, Reverend Dr. Jewel London draws attention to the diverse crowd, the dozens spanning generations and race.

The rain won't keep the Georgetown community from their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration. It began with a March starting at Georgetown College. And is ending with a special program of music and speakers at First Baptist Church, Georgetown.

Something Georgetown College President Rosemary Allen is proud to be apart of.

“The diverse crowd makes me feel as though we’re doing the right things in Georgetown. We have a community that’s growing quickly, but is also embracing the capacity it has to have equity and inclusion across the board,” said Allen.

Something this community showed they wanted when electing Burney Jenkins as the first African American Mayor in the city’s history.

“It illustrates what Dr. King meant. He was all about change. He was all about human dignity and making sure everybody had an opportunity to come sit at the table,” Jenkins said.

From the city, to the county Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington emphasizing the need to continue marching today, and to not stop here.

“To intentionally and publicly promote what Dr. King shared. Equality, inclusivity, equal opportunity for all. And doing those things publicly and doing them daily,” said Covington.

Until that dream is finally a reality for all.

The march started at Georgetown College and went through downtown. The celebration ended with a program at First Baptist Church, Georgetown.

Those in attendance heard from local and national guest speakers, and heard music from a choir and band.

