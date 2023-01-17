‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, Melissa Knowles was driving home along I-75 just ahead of her son Kennedy. At a certain point, she noticed his headlights disappear from behind her.

“I didn’t see his light and I thought, ‘Oh, he’ll be behind me here in a minute,’ and that here in a minute never came,” said Melissa.

It wasn’t long before Melissa got a call saying Kennedy was in the hospital.

“Then, just to hear that your child didn’t make it, and you just wonder why and it’s not fair,” Melissa said.

Lexington police say Kennedy’s pickup truck collided into a semi at mile marker 111. Icy road conditions played a factor in the crash. Kennedy’s untimely death has left his loved ones longing to spend another day with him.

“He could take your worst day and just make it one of the best, and one of the ones you’ll remember for the longest,” said John David Childress, a friend of Kennedy’s.

For as long as they can remember, Kennedy has been filling their days with his vibrant energy.

“Since he was six months old...he’d ride the tractor with my dad,” said Melissa. “He always wanted to ride the tractor and do something out here.”

Kennedy’s mother Melissa says their family barn was his happy place. He was in love with agriculture and at one with nature.

“He drove tractors that made him look like a mouse and he drove them so well,” Childress said.

“I always called him the animal whisperer because they always just fell in love with him,” Melissa said.

Kennedy had his own cow, Sadie, that he bought and raised with his girlfriend, Landan Mitchell. He also worked at Clark Family Farm on Georgetown Road in Lexington.

Perhaps the one thing he loved more than being out on a farm, was spending time with the ones he loved.

“How many 19-year-olds do you know that want to hang out with your mom’s friend and have dinner with them?” said Melissa. “Instead of hanging out with his friends? But that was Kennedy.”

Friends and family still can’t come to terms with why Kennedy’s been taken from them so soon...but they’re just happy for the time they got to spend with him while he was here.

“He’s my heart, he’s going to be missed by so many people,” Melissa said.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe to support the Knowles family after Kennedy’s tragic loss.

