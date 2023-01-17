Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very active pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of Tuesday looks like a pretty nice day. Temperatures will be mild and rain moves out.

After a pretty good soaking of rain, we end up on the dry side for a while. The rest of the day will remain dry with some sunshine. It’s not a cloud-free day but you will see sunny skies at times. There is a chance of us hitting 60 degrees for highs.

Another round of energy will press through the region on Wednesday. That round will not arrive until later in the day. This round might even have a few gusty showers & storms with it. Parts of our region are under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. Some of those gusty storms will carry over into Thursday. Temperatures look fine during the day but will drop, a little, by the afternoon and evening hours.

There could be enough of a drop that we see some snow flying on the other side of this system. That happens mainly on Friday morning.

