Julie Chrisley to serve sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington.

Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Wednesday.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were both found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Julie was sentenced to seven years.

Todd was sentenced to twelve years in prison. He will serve his sentence in Pensacola, Florida.

Records show the Chrisleys were once in talks to move the show to Kentucky. The deal did not go through.

