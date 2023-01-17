Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Lexington

Lexington police investigate shooting on Gerald Drive after victim shows up at the hospital.
Lexington police investigate shooting on Gerald Drive after victim shows up at the hospital.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were called to the hospital after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside a home on Gerald Drive. No suspects have been found at this time.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

