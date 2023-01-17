Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were called to the hospital after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside a home on Gerald Drive. No suspects have been found at this time.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

