Police investigating shots fired at a Lexington Valvoline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a person they say fired shots at a Lexington Valvoline.

Officers say a former Valvoline employee was mistakenly let into the shop on Palumbo drive just before six this morning.

They say that person was asked to leave and then tried to steal a tv. He was stopped and eventually left the business.

Officers say once he crossed the street, he fired six shots at the Valvoline.

No one was hurt, and there was no property damage.

They are still looking for the suspect.

This story is developing.

