Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road

The crash shut down part of Tates Creek Road for hours
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy Lexington road is reopen following a serious crash Monday afternoon.

Lexington police say they responded to an injury crash around 5:00 p.m. on Tates Creek Road. They say three vehicles were involved.

A passenger car traveling inbound on Tates Creek Road hit another vehicle. It then crossed over into the outbound lanes and hit another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. Other victims had minor injuries.

Tates Creek Road was shut down for hours between Wilson Downing and Laredo Drive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

