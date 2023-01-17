Renovations continue at Buckhorn Elementary months after deadly flood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been almost six months since the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Entire schools were flooded out, and some are needing major renovations.

The Buckhorn School that’s home to more than 300 students, won’t be ready until at least next school year.

“Over the next few weeks, it is going to go from a here-and-there type work to an everyday process to get us back into school at Buckhorn,” said Perry County Schools Finance Officer Jody Maggard.

Behind the scenes preparing and planning have been taking place. And some of the work will involve tearing out before new items can be installed.

“A lot of the work that needs to be done continues to be done,” said Maggard. “That maybe people can’t see as they drive by the school, but I can assure you there’s not been a work day gone by that that something hasn’t been done.”

Just cleaning out the school cost $3 million, and renovations could cost millions more.

“The architects and engineers have been in their design phase of what needs to happen,” said Maggard. “Where lines need to be ran from to technology and electricity.”

For a while now, we have been telling you about supply chain issues. This school is no different.

Getting this school ready for students is a challenge. For example, getting a new HVAC system may take five to six months from the time it is ordered to getting it installed.

They are still hopeful children can once again be learning within these walls next school year. Until then, they will continue at the old AB Combs school near Hazard.

“It’s basically 27 miles one way and 27 miles the other,” said Maggard. “It presents a challenge when you are bringing kids that far.”

Maggard says, all things considered, it’s gone remarkably well.

School leaders say electricity has been restored to the school, and it was done after replacing an entire transformer that was destroyed by the floodwaters.

