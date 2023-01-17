UK doctors bike through Asia to raise money for charity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors Randy Schell and David Moliterno traveled through Vietnam and Cambodia while raising money for charity.

In about four weeks, the two covered 1,500 miles.

“We did have one particular tough day crossing over a mountain, and it started with cold rain,” said Dr. Moliterno. “We were riding uphill for hours and hours, and the road wasn’t in good shape.”

The 62-year-olds biked 80 miles a day.

“I’m not complaining about Kentucky roads anymore after riding in Vietnam and Cambodia, broken up roads, dirt roads, rutted dirt roads,” said Dr. Schell.

These two bicycle enthusiasts have biked thousands of miles across the U.S. and overseas.

“In these back areas, there were villages and people. People would come out and wave to you. Kids would come out and say hello. It was so exciting they’d reach out their hands and high-five you,” said Dr. Schell. “And it felt good that you were out there riding and knowing you were doing something charitable.”

The docs and twenty other bike riders were raising money for the Unforgettables Foundation. A charity that helps pay for the funerals of children from low-income families in the U.S.

It hits close to home for Dr. Schell. 30 years ago, his wife lost her first pregnancy, and three months later, she committed suicide.

“The loss of a child, the memorialization of my wife, probably all of those things came in when I first started in my early 40′s to work with this charity organization Unforgettables.”

The two men were looking for a bigger cause, and they found it.

The doctors raised 30,000 dollars for the charity during their southeast Asian tour.

They hope to start a chapter for the Unforgettables Foundation in Kentucky.

