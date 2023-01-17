UK freshman WR Jordan Anthony wins in collegiate track debut, is WKYT Athlete of the Week

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman Jordan Anthony hit the track at the McCravy Invitational for the first time as a Wildcat.

He won the 60 meter dash to kick the weekend off, posting a time 6.57 seconds.

“It felt good, because I wasn’t going in to it to win, I was just going in to it to see where I was at in my training, because I had only been there like two days training, so I won and I was like, “Oh, I’m there competitively,’” Jordan said.

His time in the 60 meter was the fastest time posted by a freshman in program history, and second fastest ever at UK-- first place belongs to Olympian Tim Harden.

Anthony has big goals for this season.

“The prize would be being a national champion. I don’t have a certain time, but I do want to be the fastest all-time, because I’m number two and I don’t like being number two, so I want to be number one,” Anthony said. “That’s the goal so far is just to be better than I was when I came here.”

Anthony is pulling double-duty in college-- he’s also a wide receiver on the UK Football team.

He said football was his first sport, and Liam Coen actually recruited him before leaving.

“Mornings I just go to football and go lift and then in the evenings I just come to the track and run,” Anthony explained.

He was also the second leg of the 4x400 meter relay, which Kentucky also won.

This weekend Anthony and the sprinters head down to Lubbock to compete at Texas Tech.

