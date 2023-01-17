Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead from overdose in Wafflehouse bathroom

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is charged with manslaughter after a man died from an overdose in a Wafflehouse bathroom.

Police arrested 33-year-old Amanda Hornsby on Tuesday.

According to Hornsby’s arrest citation, On Monday, Richmond police responded to a welfare check for a man locked inside a Wafflehouse bathroom. Police found the man, Carl Edwards, deceased from an apparent opioid overdose. Police found traces of heroin in the restroom.

During their investigation, police determined that Hornsby had sold Edwards opioids resulting in his death

The incident comes after a record-setting year in 2022 for the city when it comes to overdose fatalities, so the city is trying to look at new ways to curb this crisis within their community.

“We know for a fact that we’ve had at least 50 overdose deaths in the city of Richmond, not Madison County,” said Chief Rodney Richardson.

Chief Richardson says that number is almost certainly higher.

This latest death occurred in a Waffle House along the Eastern Bypass.

Police say Carl Edwards made a transaction there with Amanda Hornsby and went into the restroom, where he was later found dead.

“You know we have a protocol now that if there’s an overdose fatality, a detective is called to the scene,” said Chief Richardson. “They start the investigation.”

Because of an amendment to Kentucky state law in 2019, they can now charge Hornsby and other offenders of this type with manslaughter.

Ever since, they have gone after people who make sales of these scheduled drugs. But Chief Richardson says they need the community’s help to reduce these instances.

“I would pay real close attention to my family members and friends, and if you notice something, ask them the question,” said Chief Richardson. “Ask them if something is going on that you can help them with and point them in the right direction.”

Chief Richardson says the department is looking to hire a social worker to assist in these cases. He believes they could be the link between the people struggling with addiction and the resources they so desperately need.

