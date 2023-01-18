Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested

According to police, the truck somehow partly drove up onto the concrete median Wednesday...
According to police, the truck somehow partly drove up onto the concrete median Wednesday afternoon at the 114 mile marker of northbound I-75.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington.

According to police, the truck somehow partly drove up onto the concrete median wall Wednesday afternoon at the 114 mile marker of northbound I-75.

We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt but was arrested on a DUI charge.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate while crews worked to tow away the box truck.

