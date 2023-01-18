Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington.
According to police, the truck somehow partly drove up onto the concrete median wall Wednesday afternoon at the 114 mile marker of northbound I-75.
We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt but was arrested on a DUI charge.
Traffic was backed up on the interstate while crews worked to tow away the box truck.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.