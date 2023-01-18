Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Big Changes

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers and storms are pressing across western Kentucky and bringing the low-end threat for severe storms. This is ahead of a bigger weather change on tap in the coming days. It’s one that brings winter back in here and likely takes us into another harsh setup.

The severe threat today is mainly confined to the west. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has the Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms through the evening.

There’s still the chance for a few strong storms getting into central Kentucky late this evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday continues to look rather wild with sun breaking out and winds gusting to 40mph as temps spike to 60 around midday. Colder winds and clouds then dive in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. That colder air will also be accompanied by a few flurries or snow showers late Thursday night into Friday.

The next system coming in Saturday night and Sunday will bring rain and snow to the region. We’re likely to see the dividing line between the two setting up on top of Kentucky.

Again, that looks like a fence rider to kick off a very busy winter period. A period likely to be followed up by another big storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood
Police identify kidnapping suspects arrested after hours-long standoff
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
One seriously injured in crash on Tates Creek Road
Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road
Kennedy Knowles (left) was driving north on I-75 in icy road conditions on the night of Friday,...
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Gusty storms develop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today
A pretty action-packed forecast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A soggy setup
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very active pattern