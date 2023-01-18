Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers and storms are pressing across western Kentucky and bringing the low-end threat for severe storms. This is ahead of a bigger weather change on tap in the coming days. It’s one that brings winter back in here and likely takes us into another harsh setup.

The severe threat today is mainly confined to the west. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has the Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms through the evening.

There’s still the chance for a few strong storms getting into central Kentucky late this evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday continues to look rather wild with sun breaking out and winds gusting to 40mph as temps spike to 60 around midday. Colder winds and clouds then dive in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. That colder air will also be accompanied by a few flurries or snow showers late Thursday night into Friday.

The next system coming in Saturday night and Sunday will bring rain and snow to the region. We’re likely to see the dividing line between the two setting up on top of Kentucky.

Again, that looks like a fence rider to kick off a very busy winter period. A period likely to be followed up by another big storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

