Fayette County School Board appoints new board member

Marilyn Clark appointed to District 1 seat
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School board has a new board member.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Marilyn Clark to fill the District 1 board vacancy.

The district represents portions of west Fayette County between Leestown and Harrodsburg roads.

In a release tonight, the district says Clark was the top choice from a field of four applicants.

School leaders say she will likely be sworn in before the next board meeting on January 23.

Clark will host the post until the general election in November.

