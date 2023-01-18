Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect.

Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan. 15 at the UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

Her father, Barry Clark, is the pastor of Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, where Kylie Clark was also a member.

Community members and friends of the Clark family say Kylie Clark was a miracle and a light to her community.

“She was so stoic and brave, she never asked why, she was just a living miracle,” said Brandis Bradley, a friend of the Clark family. “She was just a reminder of God’s ability and willingness to answer our prayers and let us have Kylie for 15 years.”

Funeral services will be held at the Pikeville High School Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Clark family has also requested donations in her honor to the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church for nursery renovations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood
Kidnapping suspects arrested in Lexington after hours-long standoff
One seriously injured in crash on Tates Creek Road
Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road
Kennedy Knowles (left) was driving north on I-75 in icy road conditions on the night of Friday,...
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim

Latest News

WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase
WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
William Bruce Cayson
Suspect in Lexington shooting arrested after nearly 3 years
Gusty storms develop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today